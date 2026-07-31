Allianz Aktie
WKN: 840400 / ISIN: DE0008404005
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31.07.2026 11:48:54
EQS-AFR: Allianz SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allianz SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Allianz SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2026
Address: https://www.allianz.com/zwischenbericht
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2026
Address: https://www.allianz.com/interim-report
31.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|LEI Code:
|529900K9B0N5BT694847
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2375476 31.07.2026 CET/CEST
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