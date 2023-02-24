|
EQS-AFR: alstria office REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: alstria office REIT-AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
alstria office REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2023
Address: http://www.alstria.de/hgb_finanzbericht_2022
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2023
Address: http://www.alstria.com/gaap_financial_statements_2022
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2023
Address: http://www.alstria.de/geschaeftsbericht_2022
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 28, 2023
Address: http://www.alstria.com/annual_report_2022
