Alzchem Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2YNT3 / ISIN: DE000A2YNT30
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23.03.2026 08:10:43
EQS-AFR: Alzchem Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Alzchem Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Alzchem Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2026
Address: https://www.alzchem.com/de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Alzchem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2295610 23.03.2026 CET/CEST
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|EQS-AFR: Alzchem Group AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
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|EQS-AFR: Alzchem Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
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