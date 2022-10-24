EQS-AFR: AMADEUS FIRE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
24.10.2022 09:05:06

24.10.2022 / 09:05 CET/CEST
AMADEUS FIRE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2023
Address: http://www.amadeus-fire.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2023
Address: http://www.amadeus-fire.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Language: English
Company: AMADEUS FIRE AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 160
60314 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de

 
