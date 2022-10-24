|
EQS-AFR: AMADEUS FIRE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Amadeus FiRe AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AMADEUS FIRE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2023
Address: http://www.amadeus-fire.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2023
Address: http://www.amadeus-fire.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
|English
|AMADEUS FIRE AG
|Hanauer Landstrasse 160
|60314 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|www.amadeus-fire.de
