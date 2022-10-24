|
EQS-AFR: AMADEUS FIRE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Amadeus FiRe AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AMADEUS FIRE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 25, 2023
Address: http://www.amadeus-fire.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 25, 2023
Address: http://www.amadeus-fire.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
24.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|AMADEUS FIRE AG
|Hanauer Landstrasse 160
|60314 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|www.amadeus-fire.de
