02.05.2023 21:46:16

EQS-AFR: artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.05.2023 / 21:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

artnet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2023
Address: http://www.artnet.de/investor-relations/gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2023
Address: https://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/annual-reports

Language: English
Company: artnet AG
Oranienstraße 164
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de

 
Nachrichten