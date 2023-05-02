|
EQS-AFR: artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: artnet AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
artnet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2023
Address: http://www.artnet.de/investor-relations/gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 05, 2023
Address: https://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/annual-reports
