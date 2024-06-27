|
27.06.2024 18:30:06
EQS-AFR: artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: artnet AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
artnet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 16, 2024
Address: http://www.artnet.de/investor-relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 16, 2024
Address: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 16, 2024
Address: http://www.artnet.de/investor-relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 16, 2024
Address: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/
