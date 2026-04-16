ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001
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16.04.2026 16:26:33
EQS-AFR: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ASTA Energy Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2026
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/de/investoren/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2026
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/investors/publications/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2026
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/de/investoren/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2026
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/investors/publications/
16.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ASTA Energy Solutions AG
|Oed 1
|2755 Oed
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.astagroup.com/de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2310000 16.04.2026 CET/CEST
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|47,50
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