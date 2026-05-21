ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001
|
21.05.2026 08:00:03
EQS-AFR: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ASTA Energy Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 28, 2026
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/de/investoren/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 28, 2026
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/investors/publications/
21.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ASTA Energy Solutions AG
|Oed 1
|2755 Oed
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.astagroup.com/de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2330996 21.05.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!