ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie

ASTA Energy Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001

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13.08.2026 10:21:13

EQS-AFR: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

13.08.2026 / 10:21 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASTA Energy Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 17, 2026
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/de/investoren/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 17, 2026
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/investors/publications/

13.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
Oed 1
2755 Oed
Austria
Internet: https://www.astagroup.com/de
LEI Code: 529900H9GYEOPOXFNN04

 
End of News EQS News Service

2382470  13.08.2026 CET/CEST

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