ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001
|
13.08.2026 10:21:13
EQS-AFR: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ASTA Energy Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 17, 2026
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/de/investoren/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 17, 2026
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/investors/publications/
13.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ASTA Energy Solutions AG
|Oed 1
|2755 Oed
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.astagroup.com/de
|LEI Code:
|529900H9GYEOPOXFNN04
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2382470 13.08.2026 CET/CEST
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