ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001
|
24.04.2026 07:00:04
EQS-AFR: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release of a Financial report
|
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
ASTA Energy Solutions AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)
Language: German
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/de/investoren/publikationen/
Language: English
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/investors/publications/
Remarks:
ASTA Energy Solutions AG - Annual Report 2025
24.04.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ASTA Energy Solutions AG
|Oed 1
|2755 Oed
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.astagroup.com/de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2314244 24.04.2026 CET/CEST
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