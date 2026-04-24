EQS-AFR: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Release of Financial Reports

ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release of a Financial report



24.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)



Language: German

Address:



Language: English

Address:

ASTA Energy Solutions AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:Language: GermanAddress: https://www.astagroup.com/de/investoren/publikationen/ Language: EnglishAddress: https://www.astagroup.com/investors/publications/



Remarks:

ASTA Energy Solutions AG - Annual Report 2025

24.04.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News