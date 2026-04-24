ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie

ASTA Energy Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001

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24.04.2026 07:00:04

EQS-AFR: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Release of Financial Reports
ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release of a Financial report

24.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASTA Energy Solutions AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/de/investoren/publikationen/

Language: English
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/investors/publications/


Remarks:
ASTA Energy Solutions AG - Annual Report 2025

24.04.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
Oed 1
2755 Oed
Austria
Internet: https://www.astagroup.com/de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2314244  24.04.2026 CET/CEST

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