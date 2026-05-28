ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001
|
28.05.2026 07:00:03
EQS-AFR: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release of a Financial report
|
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
ASTA Energy Solutions AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Interim report Q1
Language: German
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/de/investoren/publikationen/
Language: English
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/investors/publications/
Remarks:
ASTA Interim Financial Report Q1 2026
28.05.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ASTA Energy Solutions AG
|Oed 1
|2755 Oed
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.astagroup.com/de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2334376 28.05.2026 CET/CEST
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