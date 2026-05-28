EQS-AFR: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Release of Financial Reports

ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release of a Financial report



28.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Interim report Q1



Language: German

Address:



Language: English

Address:

ASTA Energy Solutions AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the following internet address:Language: GermanAddress: https://www.astagroup.com/de/investoren/publikationen/ Language: EnglishAddress: https://www.astagroup.com/investors/publications/



Remarks:

ASTA Interim Financial Report Q1 2026

28.05.2026 CET/CEST

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