ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie
WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001
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27.08.2026 07:30:05
EQS-AFR: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release of a Financial report
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EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
ASTA Energy Solutions AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG
Language: German
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/de/investoren/publikationen/
Language: English
Address: https://www.astagroup.com/investors/publications/
27.08.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ASTA Energy Solutions AG
|Oed 1
|2755 Oed
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.astagroup.com/de
|LEI Code:
|529900H9GYEOPOXFNN04
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2389174 27.08.2026 CET/CEST
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27.08.26
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27.08.26
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27.08.26
|EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG mit kräftigem Ergebnisplus im ersten Halbjahr (EQS Group)
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27.08.26
|EQS-News: ASTA Energy Solutions AG reports strong increase in earnings in the first half of the year (EQS Group)
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27.08.26
|EQS-AFR: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Release of a Financial report (EQS Group)
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27.08.26
|EQS-AFR: ASTA Energy Solutions AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes (EQS Group)