14.10.2022 14:47:55
EQS-AFR: ATOSS Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ATOSS Software AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ATOSS Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2023
Address: https://www.atoss.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2023
Address: https://www.atoss.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports-publications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.atoss.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.atoss.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports-publications
