14.10.2022 14:47:55

EQS-AFR: ATOSS Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ATOSS Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ATOSS Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.10.2022 / 14:47 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ATOSS Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2023
Address: https://www.atoss.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2023
Address: https://www.atoss.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports-publications

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.atoss.com/de/unternehmen/investor-relations/berichte-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: https://www.atoss.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports-publications

14.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ATOSS Software AG
Rosenheimer Str. 141 h
81671 München
Germany
Internet: www.atoss.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1464171  14.10.2022 CET/CEST

