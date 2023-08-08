|
08.08.2023 07:00:06
EQS-AFR: Aumann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aumann AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aumann AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 15, 2023
Address: http://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 15, 2023
Address: http://www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
08.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aumann AG
|Dieselstraße 6
|48361 Beelen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aumann.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1696881 08.08.2023 CET/CEST
