EQS-AFR: Aumann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Aumann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.08.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aumann AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 15, 2023
Address: http://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 15, 2023
Address: http://www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Internet: www.aumann.com

 
1696881  08.08.2023 CET/CEST

