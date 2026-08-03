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03.08.2026 09:03:04

EQS-AFR: Aumann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aumann AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aumann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.08.2026 / 09:03 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aumann AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

03.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Aumann AG
Dieselstraße 6
48361 Beelen
Germany
Internet: www.aumann.com
LEI Code: 529900GLI93PGU71F690

 
End of News EQS News Service

2375862  03.08.2026 CET/CEST

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