Aumann Aktie
WKN DE: A2DAM0 / ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
|
03.08.2026 09:03:04
EQS-AFR: Aumann AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aumann AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aumann AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.aumann.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2026
Address: https://www.aumann.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
03.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aumann AG
|Dieselstraße 6
|48361 Beelen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aumann.com
|LEI Code:
|529900GLI93PGU71F690
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2375862 03.08.2026 CET/CEST
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