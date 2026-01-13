AUMOVIO Aktie
WKN DE: AUM0V1 / ISIN: DE000AUM0V10
|
13.01.2026 19:19:33
EQS-AFR: AUMOVIO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: AUMOVIO SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AUMOVIO SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2026
Address: https://ir.aumovio.com/de/publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2026
Address: https://ir.aumovio.com/publications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2026
Address: https://ir.aumovio.com/de/publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2026
Address: https://ir.aumovio.com/publications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://ir.aumovio.com/de/publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://ir.aumovio.com/publications
13.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUMOVIO SE
|Guerickestraße 7
|60488 Frankfurt on Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.aumovio.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2259536 13.01.2026 CET/CEST
Analysen zu AUMOVIO
|13.01.26
|AUMOVIO Buy
|UBS AG
|12.01.26
|AUMOVIO Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.01.26
|AUMOVIO Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.01.26
|AUMOVIO Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.12.25
|AUMOVIO Overweight
|Barclays Capital
