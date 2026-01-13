AUMOVIO Aktie

WKN DE: AUM0V1 / ISIN: DE000AUM0V10

13.01.2026 19:19:33

EQS-AFR: AUMOVIO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: AUMOVIO SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AUMOVIO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.01.2026 / 19:19 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AUMOVIO SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2026
Address: https://ir.aumovio.com/de/publications

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2026
Address: https://ir.aumovio.com/publications

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2026
Address: https://ir.aumovio.com/de/publications

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 18, 2026
Address: https://ir.aumovio.com/publications

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://ir.aumovio.com/de/publications

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://ir.aumovio.com/publications

13.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AUMOVIO SE
Guerickestraße 7
60488 Frankfurt on Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.aumovio.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

2259536  13.01.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu AUMOVIO

Analysen zu AUMOVIO

13.01.26 AUMOVIO Buy UBS AG
12.01.26 AUMOVIO Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.01.26 AUMOVIO Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.01.26 AUMOVIO Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.12.25 AUMOVIO Overweight Barclays Capital
