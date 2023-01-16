EQS-AFR: Aurubis AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

|
Aurubis AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 06, 2023
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 06, 2023
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/financialpublications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 06, 2023
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 06, 2023
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/financialpublications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/financialpublications
