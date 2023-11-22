22.11.2023 15:14:21

EQS-AFR: Aurubis AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aurubis AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aurubis AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.11.2023 / 15:14 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aurubis AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/financialpublications

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 20, 2023
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/financialpublications

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/financialpublications

22.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1779739  22.11.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1779739&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aurubismehr Nachrichten