31.07.2024 13:51:07
EQS-AFR: Aurubis AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aurubis AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aurubis AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023/2024:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 05, 2024
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 05, 2024
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/financialpublications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 05, 2024
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 05, 2024
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/financialpublications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/financialpublications
31.07.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1957289 31.07.2024 CET/CEST
