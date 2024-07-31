EQS-AFR: Aurubis AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aurubis AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Aurubis AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



31.07.2024 / 13:51 CET/CEST

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 05, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 05, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 05, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 05, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024

Address:

