31.07.2024 13:51:07

EQS-AFR: Aurubis AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aurubis AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aurubis AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31.07.2024 / 13:51 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aurubis AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023/2024:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 05, 2024
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 05, 2024
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/financialpublications

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 05, 2024
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 05, 2024
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/financialpublications

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/financialpublications

31.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aurubis AG
Hovestrasse 50
20539 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.aurubis.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1957289  31.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1957289&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aurubismehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aurubismehr Analysen

09.07.24 Aurubis Hold Deutsche Bank AG
05.07.24 Aurubis Sell UBS AG
21.06.24 Aurubis Equal-weight Morgan Stanley
20.06.24 Aurubis Buy Baader Bank
13.05.24 Aurubis Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aurubis 71,90 -0,14% Aurubis