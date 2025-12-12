Aurubis Aktie
WKN: 676650 / ISIN: DE0006766504
|
12.12.2025 11:59:03
EQS-AFR: Aurubis AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aurubis AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aurubis AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 02, 2026
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 02, 2026
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/financialpublications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 02, 2026
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 02, 2026
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/financialpublications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2026
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2026
Address: https://www.aurubis.com/financialpublications
12.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aurubis AG
|Hovestrasse 50
|20539 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.aurubis.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2244106 12.12.2025 CET/CEST
