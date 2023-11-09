|
09.11.2023 15:46:09
EQS-AFR: Auto1 Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: AUTO1 Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AUTO1 Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 04, 2024
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/German/5000/finanzberichte.html#annual
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 04, 2024
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/English/5000/financial-reports.html#annual
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 11, 2024
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/German/5000/finanzberichte.html#quarterly
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 11, 2024
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/English/5000/financial-reports.html#quarterly
09.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUTO1 Group SE
|Bergmannstraße 72
|10961 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.auto1-group.com/de/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1769979 09.11.2023 CET/CEST
