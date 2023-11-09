EQS-AFR: Auto1 Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: AUTO1 Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Auto1 Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



09.11.2023 / 15:46 CET/CEST

AUTO1 Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 04, 2024Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/German/5000/finanzberichte.html#annual Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 04, 2024Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/English/5000/financial-reports.html#annual Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 11, 2024Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/German/5000/finanzberichte.html#quarterly Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: September 11, 2024Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/English/5000/financial-reports.html#quarterly

