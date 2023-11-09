EQS-AFR: Auto1 Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09.11.2023 15:46:09

Auto1 Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Auto1 Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09.11.2023 / 15:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AUTO1 Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 04, 2024
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/German/5000/finanzberichte.html#annual

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 04, 2024
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/English/5000/financial-reports.html#annual

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 11, 2024
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/German/5000/finanzberichte.html#quarterly

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 11, 2024
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/websites/auto1/English/5000/financial-reports.html#quarterly

Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/

 
