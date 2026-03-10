AUTO1 Aktie

AUTO1 für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2LQ88 / ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

10.03.2026 18:00:03

10.03.2026 18:00:03

EQS-AFR: AUTO1 Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: AUTO1 Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AUTO1 Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.03.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AUTO1 Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/de/financial-reports#annual

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/financial-reports#annual

10.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://ir.auto1-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2289068  10.03.2026 CET/CEST

09.03.26 AUTO1 Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.03.26 AUTO1 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
26.02.26 AUTO1 Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.02.26 AUTO1 Overweight Barclays Capital
26.02.26 AUTO1 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
