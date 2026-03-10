AUTO1 Aktie
WKN DE: A2LQ88 / ISIN: DE000A2LQ884
|
10.03.2026 18:00:03
EQS-AFR: AUTO1 Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: AUTO1 Group SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AUTO1 Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/de/financial-reports#annual
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://ir.auto1-group.com/financial-reports#annual
10.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUTO1 Group SE
|Bergmannstraße 72
|10961 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://ir.auto1-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2289068 10.03.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu AUTO1
Analysen zu AUTO1
|09.03.26
|AUTO1 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.03.26
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.02.26
|AUTO1 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.26
|AUTO1 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.02.26
|AUTO1 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AUTO1
|16,37
|-2,39%
