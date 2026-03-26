Bajaj Mobility Aktie

Bajaj Mobility für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JKHY / ISIN: AT0000KTMI02

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26.03.2026 16:56:55

EQS-AFR: Bajaj Mobility AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Bajaj Mobility AG / Release of Financial Reports
Bajaj Mobility AG: Release of a Financial report

26.03.2026 / 16:56 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bajaj Mobility AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://www.bajajmobility.com/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Address: https://www.bajajmobility.com/en/investor-relations/publications

26.03.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Bajaj Mobility AG
Stallhofnerstraße 3
5230 Mattighofen
Austria
Internet: www.bajajmobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: BMAG Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
 
End of News EQS News Service

2298024  26.03.2026 CET/CEST

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