EQS-AFR: BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BASF SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



04.01.2023 / 11:42 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 24, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 24, 2023

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 24, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 24, 2023

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2023

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2023

Address:

BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: February 24, 2023Address: http://www.basf.com/berichte2023 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: February 24, 2023Address: http://www.basf.com/reports2023 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: February 24, 2023Address: http://www.basf.com/berichte2023 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: February 24, 2023Address: http://www.basf.com/reports2023 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 28, 2023Address: http://bericht.basf.com/2023/q2/de/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 28, 2023Address: http://report.basf.com/2023/q2/en/

04.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

