EQS-AFR: BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.01.2023 11:42:05

BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.01.2023 / 11:42 CET/CEST
BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2023
Address: http://www.basf.com/berichte2023

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2023
Address: http://www.basf.com/reports2023

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2023
Address: http://www.basf.com/berichte2023

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2023
Address: http://www.basf.com/reports2023

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2023
Address: http://bericht.basf.com/2023/q2/de/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2023
Address: http://report.basf.com/2023/q2/en/

Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
