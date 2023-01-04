|
04.01.2023 11:42:05
EQS-AFR: BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BASF SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2023
Address: http://www.basf.com/berichte2023
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2023
Address: http://www.basf.com/reports2023
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2023
Address: http://www.basf.com/berichte2023
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2023
Address: http://www.basf.com/reports2023
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2023
Address: http://bericht.basf.com/2023/q2/de/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 28, 2023
Address: http://report.basf.com/2023/q2/en/
04.01.2023 CET/CEST
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
