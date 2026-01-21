BASF Aktie
WKN DE: BASF11 / ISIN: DE000BASF111
|
21.01.2026 14:38:53
EQS-AFR: BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BASF SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 27, 2026
Address: https://www.basf.com/berichterstattung
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 27, 2026
Address: https://www.basf.com/reporting
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2026
Address: https://www.basf.com/berichterstattung
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2026
Address: https://www.basf.com/reporting
21.01.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2263820 21.01.2026 CET/CEST
