04.01.2023 12:00:13

EQS-AFR: BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BASF SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04.01.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: http://bericht.basf.com/2023/q1/de/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: http://report.basf.com/2023/q1/en/

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 31, 2023
Address: http://bericht.basf.com/2023/q3/de/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 31, 2023
Address: http://report.basf.com/2023/q3/en/

04.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1527373  04.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1527373&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BASFmehr Nachrichten