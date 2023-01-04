|
04.01.2023 12:00:13
EQS-AFR: BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BASF SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: http://bericht.basf.com/2023/q1/de/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 27, 2023
Address: http://report.basf.com/2023/q1/en/
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 31, 2023
Address: http://bericht.basf.com/2023/q3/de/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 31, 2023
Address: http://report.basf.com/2023/q3/en/
04.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1527373 04.01.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!