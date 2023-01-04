EQS-AFR: BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BASF SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 27, 2023Address: http://bericht.basf.com/2023/q1/de/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 27, 2023Address: http://report.basf.com/2023/q1/en/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 31, 2023Address: http://bericht.basf.com/2023/q3/de/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 31, 2023Address: http://report.basf.com/2023/q3/en/

