Basler Aktie
WKN: 510200 / ISIN: DE0005102008
|
10.12.2025 10:13:33
EQS-AFR: Basler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Basler AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Basler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.baslerweb.com/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2026
Address: https://www.baslerweb.com/reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Basler AG
|An der Strusbek 60-62
|22926 Ahrensburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.baslerweb.com
|
2243222 10.12.2025 CET/CEST
