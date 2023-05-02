|
02.05.2023 08:58:02
EQS-AFR: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/
02.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
|BAUER-Straße 1
|86529 Schrobenhausen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.bauer.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1621401 02.05.2023 CET/CEST
