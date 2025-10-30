BayWa Aktie

BayWa für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 519406 / ISIN: DE0005194062

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
30.10.2025 11:40:53

EQS-AFR: BayWa AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BayWa AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BayWa AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

30.10.2025 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BayWa AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 27, 2025
Address: https://www.baywa.com/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/veroeffentlichungen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 27, 2025
Address: https://www.baywa.com/en/investor-relations/publications/publications

30.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.baywa.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2221238  30.10.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BayWa AG (vink. NA)mehr Nachrichten