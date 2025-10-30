BayWa Aktie
WKN: 519406 / ISIN: DE0005194062
|
30.10.2025 11:40:53
EQS-AFR: BayWa AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BayWa AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BayWa AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 27, 2025
Address: https://www.baywa.com/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/veroeffentlichungen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 27, 2025
Address: https://www.baywa.com/en/investor-relations/publications/publications
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BayWa AG
|Arabellastraße 4
|81925 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.baywa.com
