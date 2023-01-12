12.01.2023 15:56:29

EQS-AFR: Bechtle AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Bechtle AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Bechtle AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2023
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2023
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2023
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/reports

Language: English
Company: Bechtle AG
Bechtle Platz 1
74172 Neckarsulm
Germany
Internet: bechtle.com

 
