15.01.2024 14:43:27
EQS-AFR: Bechtle AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bechtle AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bechtle AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2024
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/ueber-bechtle/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 15, 2024
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/de-en/about-bechtle/investors/publications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2024
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/ueber-bechtle/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 09, 2024
Address: http://www.bechtle.com/de-en/about-bechtle/investors/publications
