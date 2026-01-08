Bechtle Aktie
WKN: 515870 / ISIN: DE0005158703
|
08.01.2026 10:00:54
EQS-AFR: Bechtle AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bechtle AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bechtle AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2026
Address: https://www.bechtle.com/ueber-bechtle/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2026
Address: https://www.bechtle.com/de-en/about-bechtle/investors/publications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.bechtle.com/ueber-bechtle/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2026
Address: https://www.bechtle.com/de-en/about-bechtle/investors/publications
08.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bechtle AG
|Bechtle Platz 1
|74172 Neckarsulm
|Germany
|Internet:
|bechtle.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2257030 08.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!