EQS-AFR: Bechtle AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bechtle AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bechtle AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2026
Address: https://www.bechtle.com/ueber-bechtle/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2026
Address: https://www.bechtle.com/de-en/about-bechtle/investors/publications
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2026
Address: https://www.bechtle.com/ueber-bechtle/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2026
Address: https://www.bechtle.com/de-en/about-bechtle/investors/publications
