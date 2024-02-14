14.02.2024 16:13:24

EQS-AFR: Befesa S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Befesa S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.02.2024 / 16:13 CET/CEST
Befesa S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.befesa.com/investors/reports-presentations/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.befesa.com/investors/reports-presentations/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 25, 2024
Address: https://www.befesa.com/investors/reports-presentations/

Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse
2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com

 
