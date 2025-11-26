Befesa Aktie
EQS-AFR: Befesa S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Befesa S.A.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Befesa S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://www.befesa.com/investors/reports-presentations/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2026
Address: https://www.befesa.com/investors/reports-presentations/
