EQS-AFR: Befesa S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.11.2025 / 14:02 CET/CEST

Befesa S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 30, 2026Address: https://www.befesa.com/investors/reports-presentations/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 29, 2026Address: https://www.befesa.com/investors/reports-presentations/

