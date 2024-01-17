17.01.2024 11:27:28

EQS-AFR: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.01.2024 / 11:27 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: http://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: http://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: http://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: http://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: http://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: http://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports

17.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Beiersdorfstraße 1 - 9
22529 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1817043  17.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1817043&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Beiersdorf AGmehr Nachrichten