EQS-AFR: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



17.01.2024 / 11:27 CET/CEST

Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024

Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024

Address:

