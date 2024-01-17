|
EQS-AFR: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: http://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: http://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: http://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: http://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: http://www.beiersdorf.de/investoren/finanzberichte/finanzpublikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: http://www.beiersdorf.com/investors/financial-reports/financial-reports
