22.09.2022 11:27:59
EQS-AFR: bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: bet-at-home.com AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
bet-at-home.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 26, 2022
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/finance/download
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 26, 2022
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/finance/download
Language:
|English
Company:
|bet-at-home.com AG
|Tersteegenstrasse 30
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
Internet:
|www.bet-at-home.ag
1448471 22.09.2022 CET/CEST
