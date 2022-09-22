EQS-AFR: bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: bet-at-home.com AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 26, 2022

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 26, 2022

Address:

bet-at-home.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 26, 2022
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/finance/download 
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 26, 2022
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/finance/download

