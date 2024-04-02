|
02.04.2024 09:41:41
EQS-AFR: bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: bet-at-home.com AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
bet-at-home.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 08, 2024
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/financial-figures/download/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 08, 2024
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/financial-figures/download/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 08, 2024
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/financial-figures/download/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 08, 2024
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/financial-figures/download/
|bet-at-home.com AG
|Tersteegenstrasse 30
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|www.bet-at-home.ag
1871259 02.04.2024 CET/CEST
