EQS-AFR: bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

07.05.2024 / 14:16 CET/CEST
bet-at-home.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/financial-figures/download/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 14, 2024
Address: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/financial-figures/download/

Language: English
Company: bet-at-home.com AG
Tersteegenstrasse 30
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.bet-at-home.ag

 
