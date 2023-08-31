EQS-AFR: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31.08.2023 13:05:13

Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

31.08.2023 / 13:05 CET/CEST
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 07, 2023
Address: http://group.bijou-brigitte.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/halbjahresfinanzbericht_2023.pdf

Language: English
Company: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG
Poppenbütteler Bogen 1
22399 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.group.bijou-brigitte.com

 
