Bijou Brigitte Aktie
WKN: 522950 / ISIN: DE0005229504
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23.04.2026 08:53:35
EQS-AFR: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://group.bijou-brigitte.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Jahresabschluss_2025.pdf
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2026
Address: https://group.bijou-brigitte.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Geschaeftsbericht_2025.pdf
23.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG
|Poppenbütteler Bogen 1
|22399 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.bijou-brigitte.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2312192 23.04.2026 CET/CEST
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