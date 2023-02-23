|
23.02.2023 11:30:11
EQS-AFR: BIKE24 Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BIKE24 Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BIKE24 Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://ir.bike24.com/websites/bike24/German/3000/publikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://ir.bike24.com/websites/bike24/English/3000/publications.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://ir.bike24.com/websites/bike24/German/3000/publikationen.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://ir.bike24.com/websites/bike24/English/3000/publications.html
