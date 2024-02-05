EQS-AFR: BIKE24 Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BIKE24 Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

BIKE24 Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



05.02.2024 / 11:25 CET/CEST

BIKE24 Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 22, 2024Address: https://ir.bike24.com/websites/bike24/German/3000/publikationen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 22, 2024Address: https://ir.bike24.com/websites/bike24/English/3000/publications.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 08, 2024Address: https://ir.bike24.com/websites/bike24/German/3000/publikationen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 08, 2024Address: https://ir.bike24.com/websites/bike24/English/3000/publications.html

