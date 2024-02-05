05.02.2024 11:25:27

EQS-AFR: BIKE24 Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.02.2024 / 11:25 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BIKE24 Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://ir.bike24.com/websites/bike24/German/3000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 22, 2024
Address: https://ir.bike24.com/websites/bike24/English/3000/publications.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://ir.bike24.com/websites/bike24/German/3000/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024
Address: https://ir.bike24.com/websites/bike24/English/3000/publications.html

Language: English
Company: BIKE24 Holding AG
Breitscheidstr. 40
01237 Dresden
Germany

 
