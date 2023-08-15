|
15.08.2023 15:26:04
EQS-AFR: Bilfinger SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bilfinger SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bilfinger SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/Jahresfinanzbericht_SE_2023
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/en/Annual_Financial_Statements_SE_2023
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/Geschaeftsbericht_2023
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/en/Annual_Report_2023
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/Zwischenbericht_2024
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/en/Interim_Report_2024
15.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bilfinger SE
|Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
|68163 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.bilfinger.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1704183 15.08.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!