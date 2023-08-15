EQS-AFR: Bilfinger SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.08.2023 15:26:04

Bilfinger SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bilfinger SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bilfinger SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.08.2023
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bilfinger SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/Jahresfinanzbericht_SE_2023

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/en/Annual_Financial_Statements_SE_2023

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/Geschaeftsbericht_2023

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/en/Annual_Report_2023

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/Zwischenbericht_2024

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2024
Address: https://www.bilfinger.com/en/Interim_Report_2024

Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com

 
