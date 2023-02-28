|
28.02.2023 13:36:53
EQS-AFR: Biotest AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Biotest AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Biotest AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023
Address: https://www.biotest.com/de/de/investor_relations/news_und_publikationen_/publikationen/geschaeftsberichte.cfm
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 23, 2023
Address: https://www.biotest.com/de/en/investor_relations/news_and_publications/publications/annual_reports.cfm
