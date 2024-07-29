|
29.07.2024 17:54:15
EQS-AFR: Biotest AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Biotest AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Biotest AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.biotest.com/de/de/investor_relations/news_und_publikationen_/publikationen/quartalsberichte.cfm
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://www.biotest.com/de/en/investor_relations/news_and_publications/publications/quarterly_reports.cfm
29.07.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Biotest AG
|Landsteinerstraße 5
|63303 Dreieich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.biotest.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1956417 29.07.2024 CET/CEST
