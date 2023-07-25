25.07.2023 16:15:07

EQS-AFR: BP p.l.c. (RNS): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BP p.l.c. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BP p.l.c. (RNS): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.07.2023 / 16:15 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2023
Address: https://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/investors/results-and-presentations.html

25.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1688013  25.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1688013&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen

25.07.23 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
19.07.23 BP Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.07.23 BP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.07.23 BP Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.07.23 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BP plc (British Petrol) 5,57 -0,78% BP plc (British Petrol)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Auch nach Leitzinserhöhung durch die Fed: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX & DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Mittwoch leichter. Die Wall Street-Anleger zeigten sich unentschlossen. Asiens Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen