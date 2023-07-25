|
25.07.2023 16:15:07
EQS-AFR: BP p.l.c. (RNS): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BP p.l.c.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BP p.l.c. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2023
Address: https://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/investors/results-and-presentations.html
25.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1688013 25.07.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
26.07.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
25.07.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
25.07.23
|EQS-AFR: BP p.l.c. (RNS): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
25.07.23
|EQS-AFR: BP p.l.c. (RNS): Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
24.07.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
24.07.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
20.07.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
19.07.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|25.07.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.07.23
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.07.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.07.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.07.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.07.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.07.23
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.07.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.07.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.07.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.07.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.07.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.23
|BP Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.06.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|06.06.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.07.23
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.07.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.07.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.05.23
|BP Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.05.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|5,57
|-0,78%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAuch nach Leitzinserhöhung durch die Fed: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX & DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten am Mittwoch leichter. Die Wall Street-Anleger zeigten sich unentschlossen. Asiens Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte nach unten.