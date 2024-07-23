|
23.07.2024 08:00:09
EQS-AFR: BP p.l.c. (RNS): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BP p.l.c.
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BP p.l.c. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2024
Address: https://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/investors/results-and-presentations.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|
1951547 23.07.2024 CET/CEST
