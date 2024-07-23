23.07.2024 08:00:09

EQS-AFR: BP p.l.c. (RNS): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BP p.l.c. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BP p.l.c. (RNS): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.07.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 30, 2024
Address: https://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/investors/results-and-presentations.html

23.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1951547  23.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1951547&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten