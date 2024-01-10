|
EQS-AFR: BRAIN Biotech AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BRAIN Biotech AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BRAIN Biotech AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 17, 2024
Address: https://reports.brain-biotech-group.com/report-2023/de/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 17, 2024
Address: https://reports.brain-biotech-group.com/report-2023/en/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 17, 2024
Address: https://reports.brain-biotech-group.com/report-2023/de/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 17, 2024
Address: https://reports.brain-biotech-group.com/report-2023/en/
10.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
