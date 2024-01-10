10.01.2024 10:01:27

EQS-AFR: BRAIN Biotech AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BRAIN Biotech AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BRAIN Biotech AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.01.2024 / 10:01 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BRAIN Biotech AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 17, 2024
Address: https://reports.brain-biotech-group.com/report-2023/de/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 17, 2024
Address: https://reports.brain-biotech-group.com/report-2023/en/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 17, 2024
Address: https://reports.brain-biotech-group.com/report-2023/de/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 17, 2024
Address: https://reports.brain-biotech-group.com/report-2023/en/

10.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BRAIN Biotech AG
Darmstädter Straße 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
Internet: www.brain-biotech.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1811889  10.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1811889&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BRAIN Biotech AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BRAIN Biotech AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BRAIN Biotech AG 3,75 -1,83% BRAIN Biotech AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflationsdaten im Blick: ATX etwas schwächer -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street startet etwas fester -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street startet etwas höher in die Sitzung. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen derweil an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen